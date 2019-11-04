VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

BIDV issues bonds worth $216 million

By Dat Nguyen   November 4, 2019 | 04:32 pm GMT+7
BIDV issues bonds worth $216 million
The BIDV logo seen on a building in Hanoi. Photo by Shutterstock/TK Kurikawa.

Vietnam’s largest bank by assets, BIDV, has issued VND5 trillion ($215.6 million) worth of bonds to augment capital.

The bonds have two tenors. For seven-year maturity bonds, the floating coupon rate is the reference rate plus 1.3 percent, and for 10-year maturity bonds, reference rate plus 1.4 percent.

The reference rate refers to the average of the 12-month deposit rates for individuals at BIDV, Vietcombank. VietinBank and Agribank, the four biggest state-owned lenders in Vietnam by assets. The average rate at the four banks now stands at 6.92 percent. 

The bonds, which are non-convertible and non-collateral, are issued to increase the bank’s medium and long term capital.

Since the beginning of this year, excluding its latest issue, BIDV has raised VND3 trillion ($129.4 million) from bonds.

BIDV last week became the largest bank by charter capital in the country after selling a 15 percent stake to South Korea's KEB Hana Bank.

Its charter capital now is over VND40 trillion ($1.73 billion), surpassing those of Vietcombank and Vietinbank, who are close behind at over VND37 trillion ($1.6 billion) each.

In  January-August, Vietnamese banks issued over VND56 trillion ($2.42 billion) worth of bonds, accounting for half of the total bond issues, according to stock brokerage Saigon Securities Inc (SSI). 99.6 percent of bank bonds were bought, it added.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam bonds banks BIDV increase capital
 
Read more
BIDV charter capital Vietnam’s highest following stake sale

BIDV charter capital Vietnam’s highest following stake sale

Vietnam Airlines Jan-Sept profit highest in five years

Vietnam Airlines Jan-Sept profit highest in five years

South Korean convenience store chain launches franchise in Vietnam

South Korean convenience store chain launches franchise in Vietnam

Vietjet to expand fleet with 20 long-range Airbus jets

Vietjet to expand fleet with 20 long-range Airbus jets

Viettel Global posts $67 mln profit

Viettel Global posts $67 mln profit

VinSmart to launch 5G smartphones next year

VinSmart to launch 5G smartphones next year

Singapore firm to invest $60 mln in Vietnam appliance maker

Singapore firm to invest $60 mln in Vietnam appliance maker

 
go to top