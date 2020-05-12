VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Bamboo Airways sets sights on Con Dao Islands flights

By Anh Tu   May 12, 2020 | 04:13 pm GMT+7
Bamboo Airways sets sights on Con Dao Islands flights
A Bamboo Airways aircraft prepares to land at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Shutterstock/Phuong D. Nguyen.

Bamboo Airways is hoping to be the second airline in Vietnam to operate regular flights from Hanoi and HCMC to Con Dao Islands.

A representative of the company said it has requested permission from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to use its narrow-body Airbus A319 to fly to the 16-island archipelago, a tourism hotspot in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Currently, Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), a subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines, is the only airline operating regular flights to the islands from Ho Chi Minh City and the southern city of Can Tho using the ATR 72 short-haul aircraft.

The Con Dao Airport has a 3C classification, meaning it can only receive ATR 72 aircraft with up to 78 passengers or equivalent. It functions for 12 hours a day and closes at night, because it does not have a runway lighting system.

A 4C upgrade is planned for the airport by 2030 so that it can receive Airbus A319 jets carrying up to 156 passengers.

Budget airline Vietjet had made a similar request in 2018 to operate flights to Con Dao with the same aircraft model, but it has not been approved.

Bamboo Airways began flying in January 2019 and operates on 40 domestic and international routes.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Bamboo Airways Con Dao Islands Airbus A319
 
Read more
Toyota recalls cars in Vietnam for fuel pump issue

Toyota recalls cars in Vietnam for fuel pump issue

Bamboo Airways prepares for direct flights to Japan

Bamboo Airways prepares for direct flights to Japan

WeFit’s loss-making business model ends in bankruptcy

WeFit’s loss-making business model ends in bankruptcy

Vinamilk plans 1 percent stock buyback

Vinamilk plans 1 percent stock buyback

Senior Vietnam Expressway Corporation official arrested

Senior Vietnam Expressway Corporation official arrested

Fitness app developer files for bankruptcy

Fitness app developer files for bankruptcy

Thaco to set up new company to take over non-auto businesses

Thaco to set up new company to take over non-auto businesses

Trade any old car model for new VinFast cars

Trade any old car model for new VinFast cars

 
go to top