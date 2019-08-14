Bamboo Airways receives certification to provide aviation training

After receiving the ATO certificate Tuesday, Bamboo Airways said it will start with training flight attendants and technicians, then move on to training programs for pilots and ground service staff, as its fleet and flight routes continue to increase.

The carrier said it will build a team of instructors for Level 1 training, which involves teaching pilots directly on the aircraft, once their Aviation Academy in Quy Nhon Town in central Binh Dinh Province is completed. It is also considering investing in and building a curriculum as well as team of instructors for Level 2 training, where pilots are taught in a simulator.

Work on the Bamboo Airways Aviation Academy began last month on a 10 hectare plot. The academy is expected to cost almost VND700 billion ($30.17 million). It expects to begin its first phase of operations at the end of this year, and get full fledged by the end of 2021.

It plans to train 3,500 pilots, attendants, technicians, ground staff, and flight dispatchers every year. Bamboo will also cooperate with international partners who supply foreign pilots in order to help its expansion plans, the airline said.

Bamboo Airways currently operates 10 aircraft and plans to expand its fleet to 30 aircraft by the end of 2023.

Vietnam is struggling to find enough pilots amid an aviation boom. Figures from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam show that there will be a need for another 1,320 commercial pilots by 2020.