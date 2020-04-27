VnExpress International
Companies

Auto newbie VinFast zooms to fifth place in sales

By Thanh Nhan   April 27, 2020 | 12:08 pm GMT+7
A VinFast Fadil car seen in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Huy.

VinFast sold 5,124 cars in the first quarter to rank fifth among auto brands in Vietnam, with the hatchback Fadil its most popular vehicle.

The data was released by Vietnam Register based on how many cars were actually registered during the quarter. VinFast, though a member of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA), does not release sales figures unlike other members.

VinFast ranked fifth behind Hyundai (assembled by TC Motor), Toyota, Kia (Thaco), and Honda.

The Fadil, launched in June last year, accounted for 62 percent of the sales, and the sedan Lux A2.0 and the SUV Lux SA2.0 making up the rest.

VinFast, Vietnam’s first domestic auto company, has a plant with a capacity of 250,000 cars and 250,000 electric bikes a year in the northern port city of Hai Phong.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a recent report that the auto industry is one of key sectors affected by Covid-19 pandemic, with production in the first quarter falling by 10.5 percent year-on-year to 56,200 units and inventory tripling.

Last year 322,322 cars were sold, up 11.7 percent from 2018, according to VAMA. 

