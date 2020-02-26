VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Audi Vietnam recalls SUVs to fix loose fender trims

By Hung Le   February 26, 2020 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
Audi Vietnam recalls SUVs to fix loose fender trims
Steering wheel of an Audi SUV in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong. Photo by Shutterstock/Saigon85.

Audi Vietnam is recalling 618 Q5 SUVs to fix loose rear wheel fender trims that could be a road hazard if they detach.

The affected Q5 vehicles were manufactured between January 2017 and August 2019 in Mexico, according to Audi Vietnam’s filing with Vietnam Register, the vehicle registration, inspection and quality control agency of the Ministry of Transport.

Due to errors in the assembly process, a piece of the rear wheel fender trim may loosen during use and eventually detach from the SUV, and could become a hazard to other vehicles on the road, Audi Vietnam said in its filing.

Audi Vietnam said it has so far not recorded cases of the piece falling off, but urged customers to take their vehicles to Audi Vietnam’s authorized dealers as soon as possible, who will secure the trim piece free of charge. This would take about 30 minutes, the company said. 

The recall program will take place from February 25, 2020 to February 25, 2023. Audi Vietnam said it will also service cars that were not officially imported but brought into the country individually (like diplomatic vehicles, for instance), upon receiving approval from the parent company.

Audi opened its first dealership in Saigon in 2008, and now possesses three dealerships, the other two in Hanoi and Da Nang. It does not publish official sales figures in Vietnam. 

Related News:
Tags: Audi Vietnam Audi recall road hazard Audi car Vietnam automobile
 
Read more
Ford recalls nearly 1,800 SUVs to fix sharp seat edges

Ford recalls nearly 1,800 SUVs to fix sharp seat edges

Nocturnal fix to offer Tan Son Nhat airport runway temporary respite

Nocturnal fix to offer Tan Son Nhat airport runway temporary respite

Bamboo Airways suspends S.Korea flights to contain coronavirus

Bamboo Airways suspends S.Korea flights to contain coronavirus

Vinamilk signs $20 mln Dubai export contract

Vinamilk signs $20 mln Dubai export contract

Masan Group acquires 52 pct stake in NET Detergent

Masan Group acquires 52 pct stake in NET Detergent

Uniqlo to open first Hanoi store early next month

Uniqlo to open first Hanoi store early next month

AIA Vietnam launches new comprehensive life insurance product

AIA Vietnam launches new comprehensive life insurance product

Recruitment platform Sieu Viet bags $34 mln investment from Singaporean investor

Recruitment platform Sieu Viet bags $34 mln investment from Singaporean investor

 
go to top