Companies

Airport operator reports solid growth

By Thi Ha   June 16, 2019 | 02:20 pm GMT+7
Aircraft and transit buses are seen at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi. Photo by AFP/Hoang Dinh Nam

The Vietnam Airports Corporation (ACV) has reported increases in revenues and passenger numbers both on domestic and foreign routes this year.

It said revenues in the first five months were worth VND8.36 trillion ($357.49 million), up 14.8 percent year-on-year. Pre-tax profit was worth VND3.39 trillion ($144.96 million). 

ACV said a total of 46.7 million passengers passed through its airports, up 8.7 percent, with the number on domestic flights increasing by 6.2 percent and international flights by 13 percent. 

Phu Quoc, Cam Ranh, Da Nang and Noi Bai airports saw the highest growth in the number of international visitors, it said. 

Chairman of ACV Lai Xuan Thanh said the aviation market continues to grow but at a slower speed since it is showing signs of saturation. 

The ACV would speed up work on key projects including the third passenger terminal (T3) at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City and a second terminal at three others, he said. 

It would continue to expand aprons at airports with heavy traffic, especially in HCMC, Hanoi, Da Nang, and Nha Trang town, he added.

The ACV has said that with average annual growth being 7 percent it will be handling 185 million passengers a year by 2025. 

Tags: ACV Airports Corporation of Vietnam profits revenue passengers
 
