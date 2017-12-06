Commerce chamber awards sustainable enterprises in Vietnam

“By ranking the most sustainable development firms in Vietnam, we look forward to promoting sustainable development,” said Vu Tien Loc, chairman of the VCCI. Photo courtesy of VCCI

The top 100 enterprises that focus on sustainable development were recognized in a new ranking announced by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on Wednesday.

“By ranking the most sustainable development firms in Vietnam, we look forward to promoting sustainable development,” according to Vu Tien Loc, chairman of the VCCI. “I am very happy to welcome some new faces from the private sector to the top 100 this year. This is a really good sign about the business climate in our country.”

“We are trying hard to establish a sustainable development ecosystem in Vietnam,” Loc added. “Sustainable development has become an indispensable path to success for businesses, especially when natural resources and cheap labor are no longer considered advantages.”

The 100 most sustainable companies were assessed based on the Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI) developed by the VCCI. This year, the index was complied from 134 quantitative criteria instead of the 151 considered last year.

The CSI aims to promote sustainable development in the Vietnamese business community

“We will use the index to encourage corporate compliance, foster sustainable development strategies, and introduce sustainable development practices,” Vinh said.