China provides $20 million for building friendship palace in Hanoi

The two sides exchanged an official letter between the Vietnamese and Chinese governments on the funds during the 9th meeting of the Vietnam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation on June 27 in Hanoi. The meeting is co-chaired by Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi.

The project was originally estimated to cost about 140 million yuan for construction.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Vietnam- China Friendship Palace project held in Hanoi. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO) began construction at the project in October 2013.

In a joint statement between Vietnam and China during a visit to Vietnam by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping from November 5-6 last year, the two sides said they “make efforts to complete the construction of the Vietnam-China Friendship Palace for use by 2017”.

The palace covers an area of 3.3 hectares in Le Quang Dao Boulevard, Nam Tu Liem District. The site for the palace was identified during the visit of former Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao to Vietnam in October 2004.

