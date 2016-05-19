Brunei Prince weighs investment opportunities in Vietnam

The investors from the United States, Canada, Malaysia, Brunei and Hong Kong are interested in solar energy, marine transport, agriculture, trading and tourism and have searched for opportunities in Thanh Hoa central province and other localities, according to a statement from Vietnam’s government portal on Wednesday.

“Vietnam regards foreign investors as part of the country’s development process. The government will create an equal investment environment for local and foreign investors,” Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung told the Prince and the other investors in a meeting on May 18. He added that Vietnam is willing to welcome foreign investors to do business in the country.