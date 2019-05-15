The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
All section
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Business
BIM Group inaugurates Southeast Asia’s largest solar power complex
By
Tuan Nhu, Vu Thinh
May 15, 2019 | 09:30 am GMT+7
The 330MW solar farm in Ninh Thuan Province has been connected to the national grid.
BIM Group inaugurates Southeast Asia’s largest solar power complex
BIM Group inaugurates Southeast Asia’s largest solar power complexBIM Group inaugurates Southeast As
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
BIM Group
AC Energy
Ninh Thuan
Read more
Milo marks 25 years of promoting sports among Vietnamese kids
Viettel doubles pre-tax profits in Burundi
Interactive architecture demonstrates the future of housing
GrabFood grabs pole position in Vietnam food delivery market
Vietnam is Nestlé’s fastest-growing market in Asia
Vietnam growth model highly relevant for North Korea: US media
Vietnamese startup launches platform for hiring blockchain talents
Reading:
BIM Group inaugurates Southeast Asia’s largest solar power complex
|
Go
News
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video