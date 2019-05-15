VnExpress International
BIM Group inaugurates Southeast Asia’s largest solar power complex

By Tuan Nhu, Vu Thinh    May 15, 2019 | 09:30 am GMT+7

The 330MW solar farm in Ninh Thuan Province has been connected to the national grid.

