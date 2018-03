The funds, which will be used to support the province’s 2016-2020 development plan, will be allocated to projects in tourism, mineral production and processing, agriculture and infrastructure, the bank said.

During a business promotion conference sponsored by BIDV on May 8, Lao Cai's provincial government also awarded investment licenses to six projects worth a total of VND3.4 trillion ($152 million), including two hotel projects, an iron ore pelletizing plant and three hydropower projects.