Bamboo Airways postpones maiden flight

Bamboo Airways moves its first flight to the end of this year's fourth quarter. Photo courtesy of FLC Group

The carrier, owned by Vietnamese private firm FLC Group, is yet to receive its license.

The delay in getting its license meant that the airline also missed out on its plans to start selling tickets from September 2.

A Ministry of Transport official, who declined to be named, told VnExpress Monday that the licensing procedures for the airline have not been completed.

An official of Vietnam Aviation Authority also confirmed that the flight permit could not be granted on time to the airline.

The transport ministry had asked the Prime Minister to allow it to issue an air transportation business license to Bamboo Airways in late August. However, the ministry is yet to receive an official reply.

No one elaborated on the reason for the delay.

An FLC Group spokesperson told VnExpress that the airline’s first flight will be moved to the end of the fourth quarter of this year.

“We have to rearrange the original plan. However, Bamboo Airways' business strategy and pre-designated flight network will not be affected by this adjustment,” the spokesperson said.

Bamboo Airways’ general director Dang Tat Thang said the airline is currently in the process of finalizing its airfreight business license.

This is the final legal basis for the company to officially enter the market.

Thang said that all preparations for the first scheduled flight for the fourth quarter had been completed.

Bamboo Airlines will become Vietnam’s fifth airline when it becomes operational.

The other four airlines are flag carrier Vietnam Airlines; budget operator Jetstar Pacific Airlines, which is partly owned by Vietnam Airlines; budget carrier Vietjet Aviation and Vietnam Air Services Co.

Hanoi-based FLC, whose main businesses include housing, resorts and golfing, had said it planned to operate international and domestic flights to tourist spots in Vietnam, including where FLC has major properties.