AIA creates $1.1 million support package for Covid-19 frontline warriors

Representatives of AIA board of directors at the announcement of the financial assistance package for frontline doctors in the Covid-19 fight.

The financial package aims to support doctors and nurses engaged in the Covid-19 fight. Of the aid, VND2 billion was transferred directly to the committee to be used for purchases of essential medical equipment for frontline doctors and medical staff.

The remaining VND23 billion will be disbursed as a special financial support program by AIA Vietnam, benefiting all doctors and nurses working at hospitals and health facilities designated by the Ministry of Health to diagnose and treat Covid-19 patients.

This includes a VND10 million ($4,300) payment for any medical staff diagnosed positive with the novel coronavirus. The package also includes VND100 million payments that will be set aside for relatives of medical staff in the unfortunate event of any life being claimed by the virus.