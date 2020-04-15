VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

AIA creates $1.1 million support package for Covid-19 frontline warriors

By Van Pham   April 15, 2020 | 04:12 pm GMT+7

Insurance firm AIA Vietnam handed over VND25 billion ($1.1 million) to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee last Friday in support to Vietnam's battle against the coronavirus epidemic.

Representatives of AIA board of directors at the announcement of the financial assistance package for frontline doctors in the Covid-19 fight

Representatives of AIA board of directors at the announcement of the financial assistance package for frontline doctors in the Covid-19 fight.

The financial package aims to support doctors and nurses engaged in the Covid-19 fight. Of the aid, VND2 billion was transferred directly to the committee to be used for purchases of essential medical equipment for frontline doctors and medical staff.

The remaining VND23 billion will be disbursed as a special financial support program by AIA Vietnam, benefiting all doctors and nurses working at hospitals and health facilities designated by the Ministry of Health to diagnose and treat Covid-19 patients.

This includes a VND10 million ($4,300) payment for any medical staff diagnosed positive with the novel coronavirus. The package also includes VND100 million payments that will be set aside for relatives of medical staff in the unfortunate event of any life being claimed by the virus.

Wayne Besant, CEO of AIA Vietnam, said: "We are extremely grateful to the thousands of heroes in white-shirts, who fight on the frontline against the epidemic. The sacrifices you make, day and night, risking your own safety, is truly inspirational".

"Thank you for your courageous, tireless and selfless acts in providing such essential services to those in need. With this support we would like to express our appreciation to all medical staff, and hope to do our part in fighting against this pandemic."

More information about the support package can be found at:

https://www.aia.com.vn/vi/COVID-19/Bao-ve-dac-biet.html

Tags: AIA Vietnam front-line doctors Covid-19
Read more
PepsiCo Vietnam prepares food, medical help for nation’s Covid-19 fight

PepsiCo Vietnam prepares food, medical help for nation’s Covid-19 fight

Green materials industry coming into its own in Vietnam

Green materials industry coming into its own in Vietnam

Vietnamese auto firm to ship semi-trailers to US

Vietnamese auto firm to ship semi-trailers to US

Green building materials a cost effective option

Green building materials a cost effective option

Novaland receives second tranche of international syndicated loan

Novaland receives second tranche of international syndicated loan

Heineken turns blue with a non-alcoholic lager Heineken 0.0

Heineken turns blue with a non-alcoholic lager Heineken 0.0

Domestic coffee prices edge down in Vietnam on coronavirus fears

Domestic coffee prices edge down in Vietnam on coronavirus fears

Covid-19 threatens to knock 0.41 pct off Vietnam GDP

Covid-19 threatens to knock 0.41 pct off Vietnam GDP

 
go to top