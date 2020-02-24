VnExpress International
700 containers at border, await resumption of business in China

By Dat Nguyen   February 24, 2020 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
Containers at Kim Thanh Border Gate No.2 in Lao Cai Province on February 16, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Almost 700 containers remain stuck on the China border since Chinese importers have not fully resumed operations amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Half of them, 365 containers of jackfruit, dragon fruit and electronic parts, are at the Huu Nghi Border Gate in northern Lang Son Province, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Tan Thanh Border Gate in the same province reported there are 107 containers of mostly dragon fruit and watermelon.

Since unofficial trade has not resumed through Tan Thanh Border Gate, a large number of containers without contracts with Chinese importers have been blocked.

In northern Lao Cai Province, 200 containers are waiting to cross over.

The situation has persisted since the end of last month, and the ministry has urged traders to find other distribution channels for their fruits.

Last month Vietnam’s trade with China, the largest buyer of its fruits, plunged by 11.8 percent year-on-year.

