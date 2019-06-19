VnExpress International
20-year-old Vietnamese laboratory offers dental craftsmanship

June 19, 2019 | 04:00 pm GMT+7

Thanh Dental Laboratory, which specializes in fixed dental prostheses, was established in 1999 with just four technicians.

Over the past 20 years it has constantly learned and adapted to meet customers' needs amid all the changes that have occurred in the cosmetic field, especially the dental field.

Many dental technicians have been working for Thanh Dental Laboratory since beginning.

Thanh Dental Laboratory now has more than 100 technicians and employees, many of whom have been with it since the early days.

A technician said: "At Thanh Dental Lab, we always try to be dedicated beauty creators. Helping dentists create radiant smiles for customers is the motivation that makes us manufacture the best products."

3D printing for dental restoration at Thanh Dental Laboratory.

After many years of research Thanh Dental Laboratory has innovated 3D printed prototypes for dental restoration with high precision and quick turnaround time.

Other dental products and services, such as fixed and removable prostheses, have an error rate of less than 3 percent in all cases, a Thanh Dental Laboratory spokesperson said.

With professionalization at every stage of production and priority assigned for customer care and high technology, Thanh Dental Laboratory has served customers around Vietnam and abroad, especially in North America.

For more information, visit the website  or contact email: info@labothanh.com or the hotline at +84 906 099 990

Thanh Dental Laboratory’s motto is: "Smile, it is the key that fits the lock in everyone’s hearts".

