Tag nepotism
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam dismisses Party official promoted by now disgraced father

Le Phouc Hoai Bao's demise was inevitable after an investigation found evidence of nepotism and dishonesty.

Vietnamese province's chair punished for promoting unqualified son to key position

Quang Nam Province's chairman and vice chairman have been found guilty of nepotism in a case linked to dismissed ...

Wife of ex-president of Honduras arrested on graft charges: officials

Police arrested the wife of Porfirio Lobo on corruption charges including siphoning funds from social works programs for the poor.
March 01, 2018 | 08:30 am GMT+7

Vietnam dismisses former provincial Party chief for promoting son to senior position

Le Phuoc Thanh paved the way for his inexperienced son to become Quang Nam Province's top investment official.
February 06, 2018 | 10:37 am GMT+7

Vietnam suspends Party official promoted by powerful father

The father stepped down as Quang Nam’s Party chief a week after naming his son its top investment official.
January 30, 2018 | 03:44 pm GMT+7

Vietnam province’s leader handpicked son for top post. Now both face the music

The Communist Party's top watchdog strikes down an appointment that raised widespread hackles two years ago.
December 16, 2017 | 07:15 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese official with massive villa probed for suspected land mismanagement

There have been allegations that his villa complex in northern Vietnam is built on forest land.
June 10, 2017 | 11:11 am GMT+7

Family matters: Vietnam battles nepotism in government offices

The government investigates how family connections might sway politics.
January 02, 2017 | 05:00 pm GMT+7

Vietnam targets families of public officials in anti-corruption drive

The anti-corruption bill looks to scrutinize the assets of their spouses, minor children.
August 22, 2016 | 05:45 am GMT+7
 
