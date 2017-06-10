VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese official with massive villa probed for suspected land mismanagement

By VnExpress   June 10, 2017 | 11:11 am GMT+7

There have been allegations that his villa complex in northern Vietnam is built on forest land.

Authorities in Yen Bai are looking into a potential management scandal as the northern province's environmental chief has been accused of building a huge villa on forest land, according to media reports.

The province launched an inspection on Friday, focusing on allegations against Pham Sy Quy, director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Thanh Nien reported.

The move came after media reports raised questions over his complex of a hillside villa, stilt houses, a pond and a garden stretching on more than 1.3 hectares of land. The land is believed to have already been designated as forest and agriculture land, which means residential use is restricted.

Quy said, as cited in a Lao Dong report, that the area was repurposed in 2015 and that he did not break any rule.

Quy is among officials named in a nepotism inspection by the Ministry of Home Affairs in February.

He was promoted to his current post last year by his own sister, the province’s Party chief Pham Thi Thanh Tra.

The ministry concluded that the appointment did not follow regulations, Thanh Nien said.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam corruption nepotism land management
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top