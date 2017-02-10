VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag nearby places
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

#Wanderlust: 10 places to drop by when you’re in Hoi An

Grab a bike or a boat to venture outside Hoi An and you could come back disputing its title as Vietnam’s most beautiful place.
 
go to top