Tag
NAFTA
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
US pushes NAFTA talks pace, warns of political headwinds
Trump has threatened to dump NAFTA unless it boosts U.S. manufacturing and employment.
NAFTA talks on autos eyed for next week: Mexico negotiator
U.S., Mexico and Canada aimed to hold talks to continue addressing a U.S. proposal to raise the amount of North ...
NAFTA future iffy going into new round of negotiations
Canada is bracing for the worst, as a possible U.S. withdrawal would mean the end of the trade pact.
January 21, 2018 | 09:21 am GMT+7
US industry gears up to save NAFTA
Their message: exiting NAFTA would be a grave mistake.
November 19, 2017 | 10:04 am GMT+7
Auto industry tells Trump 'We're winning with NAFTA'
Ending NAFTA would put U.S. auto sector jobs at risk.
October 25, 2017 | 09:02 am GMT+7
Trump says NAFTA talks 'tough,' failure possible
'If we can't make a deal, it'll be terminated and that will be fine.'
October 12, 2017 | 08:56 am GMT+7
NAFTA talks intensify; U.S. seen putting off key demand on autos
Trump said NAFTA is weighted against his country, has threatened to walk away from the agreement.
September 24, 2017 | 08:46 am GMT+7
Trump hints at NAFTA withdrawal, says Mexico will pay for wall
'It may be through reimbursement,' says Trump.
August 29, 2017 | 09:17 am GMT+7
On sidelines of trade talks, businesses tout NAFTA's benefits
Steps away from this week's NAFTA trade negotiations, business unified in hopes of sending a singular message: do no harm.
August 18, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7
Canada, Mexico win NAFTA breathing space
Trump still left open the possibility of withdrawing from the pact.
April 28, 2017 | 09:59 am GMT+7
Trump considering order to withdraw from NAFTA - reports
Trump calls the free trade agree a 'disaster'.
April 27, 2017 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Highlights of Reuters interview with Trump
Here are some of the highlights of the Reuters interview with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday.
February 25, 2017 | 12:04 pm GMT+7
Trudeau, Trump discuss trade as White House vows NAFTA renegotiation
On the campaign trail, Trump called NAFTA the worst trade deal the United States has ever signed and vowed to renegotiate or rip it up.
January 22, 2017 | 11:17 am GMT+7
US manufacturing groups urge Trump to think hard about trade threats
Manufacturers believe in the importance of globalization and investment.
November 16, 2016 | 09:24 am GMT+7