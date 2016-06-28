The most read Vietnamese newspaper
World's largest ceramic mosaic under maintenance in Hanoi, again
Hanoi is coughing up $110,000 to restore the 7,000 square meter artwork ahead of Lunar New Year.
Estonian inventor creates huge mural with robotic sprayprinter
Estonian inventor has created a robotic five-color spray-painter that he says can produce murals 100-metres tall ...
Somalian artist draws in customers with colorful murals
Muawiye Hussein Sidow offers clients a bespoke service in Mogadishu by creating large murals & paintings to advertise their businesses.
July 26, 2017 | 09:16 am GMT+7
Legalized graffiti: Vietnamese fishing village gets hooked
A handshake between Korea, Vietnam and a fishing village that's been turned into an outdoor gallery.
June 29, 2016 | 06:46 pm GMT+7
