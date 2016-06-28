VnExpress International
Tag mural
World's largest ceramic mosaic under maintenance in Hanoi, again

Hanoi is coughing up $110,000 to restore the 7,000 square meter artwork ahead of Lunar New Year. 

Estonian inv​entor creates huge mural with robotic sprayprinter

Estonian inventor has created ​a robotic five-color spray-painter that he says can produce murals 100-metres tall ...

Somalian artist draws in customers with colorful murals

Muawiye Hussein Sidow offers clients a bespoke service in Mogadishu by creating large murals & paintings to advertise their businesses.
July 26, 2017 | 09:16 am GMT+7

Legalized graffiti: Vietnamese fishing village gets hooked

A handshake between Korea, Vietnam and a fishing village that's been turned into an outdoor gallery.
June 29, 2016 | 06:46 pm GMT+7
 
