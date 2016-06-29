Legalized graffiti: Vietnamese fishing village gets hooked

|
A joint project by Quang Nam Province and the Korean Embassy in Vietnam together with other NGOs has been finished in the city of Tam Ky, Quang Nam Province.
|
Inspired by mural villages in Korea, the project, the first of its kind in Vietnam, is expected to boost tourism in the city along with public awareness of protecting the environment.
|
Over 100 houses were chosen to have their sides covered with murals.
|
Young Korean artist Oh Ye Seul in action. Oh is a freelance artist in Korea with experience in making walls come alive. She applied to the project as soon as she heard about it for a chance to visit Vietnam.
|
“The only Vietnam I had ever seen was on television, but since I arrived here, your country has had me in awe. Vietnamese people are so nice and kind,” shared the artist.
|
This house’s owner was deeply moved by the mural. The man, a tailor, and his family are portrayed in the painting.
|
The once moss covered wall is now dressed in a much more vivid way.
|
This is a barber shop that received a facelift thanks to the project.
|
The portrait of the house’s owner on the wall. According to the volunteers, the village was chosen due to its high population density with houses adjacent to each other, rendering it very easy to transfer their artistic ideas.
Photos by VnExpress/Tien Hung