VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Legalized graffiti: Vietnamese fishing village gets hooked

By Tien Hung   June 29, 2016 | 06:46 pm GMT+7

A handshake between Korea, Vietnam and a fishing village that's been turned into an outdoor gallery.

legalized-graffiti-vietnamese-fishing-village-gets-hooked

A joint project by Quang Nam Province and the Korean Embassy in Vietnam together with other NGOs has been finished in the city of Tam Ky, Quang Nam Province.
legalized-graffiti-vietnamese-fishing-village-gets-hooked-1

Inspired by mural villages in Korea, the project, the first of its kind in Vietnam, is expected to boost tourism in the city along with public awareness of protecting the environment.
legalized-graffiti-vietnamese-fishing-village-gets-hooked-2

Over 100 houses were chosen to have their sides covered with murals.
legalized-graffiti-vietnamese-fishing-village-gets-hooked-3

Young Korean artist Oh Ye Seul in action. Oh is a freelance artist in Korea with experience in making walls come alive. She applied to the project as soon as she heard about it for a chance to visit Vietnam.
legalized-graffiti-vietnamese-fishing-village-gets-hooked-4

“The only Vietnam I had ever seen was on television, but since I arrived here, your country has had me in awe. Vietnamese people are so nice and kind,” shared the artist.
legalized-graffiti-vietnamese-fishing-village-gets-hooked-5

This house’s owner was deeply moved by the mural. The man, a tailor, and his family are portrayed in the painting.
legalized-graffiti-vietnamese-fishing-village-gets-hooked-6

The once moss covered wall is now dressed in a much more vivid way.
legalized-graffiti-vietnamese-fishing-village-gets-hooked-7

This is a barber shop that received a facelift thanks to the project.
legalized-graffiti-vietnamese-fishing-village-gets-hooked-8

The portrait of the house’s owner on the wall. According to the volunteers, the village was chosen due to its high population density with houses adjacent to each other, rendering it very easy to transfer their artistic ideas.

legalized-graffiti-vietnamese-fishing-village-gets-hooked-9

Photos by VnExpress/Tien Hung

Tags: mural wall painting tam ky quang nam
 
Read more
Motorcycles in Hanoi to more than double to 11 million by 2025

Motorcycles in Hanoi to more than double to 11 million by 2025

Vietnam to announce cause of mass fish deaths today

Vietnam to announce cause of mass fish deaths today

Vietnamese doctor turns

Vietnamese doctor turns "medical waste" into skin to cure wounds

First Vietnamese city awarded global “green” title by WWF

First Vietnamese city awarded global “green” title by WWF

Overseas Vietnamese student busted in credit card fraud ring case

Overseas Vietnamese student busted in credit card fraud ring case

Ha Long cruise ships docked after rip-off allegations proven true

Ha Long cruise ships docked after rip-off allegations proven true

10-year-old boy bites through rope to escape kidnapper in southern Vietnam

10-year-old boy bites through rope to escape kidnapper in southern Vietnam

Illegal Chinese tour guides spread lies about Vietnamese history

Illegal Chinese tour guides spread lies about Vietnamese history

 
go to top