Tag Muaythai
Vietnamese Muaythai fighter beats Chinese rival to win gold at Asian Beach Games

The Vietnamese boxer defeated his Chinese rival in a match on Monday.

Vietnamese fighter advances to Muaythai World Championships final for sixth consencutive time

Tran Nguyen Duy Nhat yesterday defeated Swedish rival Jaffar Al-Qashaamai of the host nation in the men’s 60kg ...
 
