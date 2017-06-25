The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Motorbike culture eclipses delayed public transport in Vietnam's capital
Commuters in Hanoi appear to still prize the flexibility of getting around on two wheels above all else.
The jamming debate: How to unclog streets in Hanoi and Saigon?
The government has spoken and so have experts and residents; but just like the notorious traffic, the debate is ...
Hanoi’s leader softens motorbike ban after public calls it ‘protection’ for cars
'The city will not ban but rather limit motorbikes in certain core areas of the downtown districts.'
July 24, 2017 | 04:07 pm GMT+7
Saigon to restrict but not ban motorbikes by 2030
The city would only consider a motorbike ban once its public transport is capable of meeting travel demand.
July 15, 2017 | 10:28 am GMT+7
Da Nang to ban private vehicles from downtown streets
The country’s central hub plans to stop licensing new motorbikes altogether from 2028.
July 08, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
Hanoi versus the motorbike: A city fights a lifestyle
The decision to ban motorcycles seems destined to fail before taking effect in 2030.
July 07, 2017 | 12:01 pm GMT+7
Are motorbikes to blame for gridlock in Hanoi?
Car-driving legislators want to ban motorbikes by 2030.
June 25, 2017 | 05:06 pm GMT+7