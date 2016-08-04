VnExpress International
Tag moon bear
Zebedee, moon bear rescued from bile farm, to receive face surgery in Vietnam

The bear has a hole in his nasal cavity sustained during an escape attempt that makes him prone to pneumonia and bronchitis.

Two endangered moon bears rescued in Vietnam's Central Highlands

The bears will soon begin rehabilitation process while the farm which has kept them for more than a decade will be ...

Endangered moon bear rescued in Vietnam after decade in captivity

The last survivor of a failed circus can start a new chapter in her life.
August 04, 2016 | 11:32 am GMT+7
 
