South Korea fears further missile advances by North this year in threat to U.S.

North Korea may conduct additional missile tests this year to polish up its long-range missile technology and ramp up the threat against the United ...

North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull

North Korea’s state media is portraying Kim Jong Un as a leader who has temporarily traded weapons for workshops.

Iran tests new missile after U.S. criticises arms programme

Trump says test illustrates weakness of the Iran nuclear deal.
September 24, 2017 | 08:46 am GMT+7

Can US defend against North Korea missiles? Not everyone agrees

Not everybody asserts as confidently as the Pentagon that the U.S. military can defend the United States from the growing threat posed by North Korea's intercontinental ballistic ...
July 06, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7

North Korea missile detected by THAAD, program progressing faster than expected-South

North Korea has defied all calls to rein in its nuclear and missile programs, even from China, its lone major ally, calling them legitimate self-defense.
May 17, 2017 | 08:02 am GMT+7

North Korea fires missile days after new S.Korea leader pledges dialogue

The missile was launched from same site as intermediate-range test-Japan.
May 14, 2017 | 08:54 am GMT+7
 
