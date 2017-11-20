VnExpress International
South Korea fears further missile advances by North this year in threat to U.S.

By Reuters/Hyonhee Shin   November 20, 2017 | 04:12 pm GMT+7
North Korean soldiers salute in a military vehicle carrying a missile during a parade at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, July 2013. Photo by Reuters/Jason Lee

North Korea may conduct additional missile tests this year to polish up its long-range missile technology and ramp up the threat against the United States.

North Korea appears to have carried out a recent missile engine test while brisk movements of vehicles were spotted near known missile facilities.

North Korea may conduct additional missile tests this year to polish up its long-range missile technology and ramp up the threat against the United States, South Korea’s spy agency said on Monday, adding that it was monitoring developments closely.

North Korea is pursuing nuclear weapons and missile programs in defiance of U.N. Security Council sanctions and has made no secret of its plans to develop a missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland. It has fired two missiles over Japan.

The reclusive state appears to have carried out a recent missile engine test while brisk movements of vehicles were spotted near known missile facilities, Yi Wan-young, a member of South Korea’s parliamentary intelligence committee which was briefed by Seoul’s National Intelligence Service, said.

No sign of an imminent nuclear test had been detected, Yi noted. The third tunnel at the Punggye-ri complex remained ready for another detonation “at any time”, while construction had recently resumed at a fourth tunnel, making it out of use for the time being.

“The agency is closely following the developments because there is a possibility that North Korea could fire an array of ballistic missiles this year under the name of a satellite launch and peaceful development of space, but in fact to ratchet up its threats against the United States,” the lawmakers told reporters after a closed-door briefing by the spy agency.

North Korea defends its weapons programs as a necessary defense against U.S. plans to invade. The United States, which has 28,500 troops in South Korea, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean war, denies any such intention.

