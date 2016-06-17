VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag missing pilot
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoi offers dead fighter pilot’s wife a teaching job

Hanoi authorities have decided today to offer the wife of Su-30 fighter pilot Tran Quang Khai a job out of a sympathetic gesture to the family after ...

Body of Su-30 jet pilot brought ashore

A border guard vessel has brought ashore the body of Su-30MK2 fighter pilot Tran Quang Khai at 5 a.m. this morning ...

Vietnamese missing fighter pilot found dead off central coast

A source from the Ministry of National Defense’s Search and Rescue Command confirmed late Friday Lieutenant Colonel Tran Quang Khai, one of the two pilots on board the missing jet ...
June 17, 2016 | 10:13 pm GMT+7
 
go to top