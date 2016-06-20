VnExpress International
Hanoi offers dead fighter pilot’s wife a teaching job

By Lan Ha   June 20, 2016 | 08:14 pm GMT+7
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung visits Khai's family. Photo by VnExpress

Hanoi authorities have decided today to offer the wife of Su-30 fighter pilot Tran Quang Khai a job out of a sympathetic gesture to the family after Khai's death during a military training on June 14.

The decision was made after Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung requested the city’s department of Education and Training to employ Khai’s wife, signing her for a job in the education sector.

Leader of the department said Khai’s wife holds a master's degree and is currently unemployed. She will be recruited into the prestigious Chu Van An High School in Hanoi, as per her wish. This is considered a honorable gesture to the contributions of Khai to the military and the country.

According to his family, Khai was married three years ago in Bac Giang, with whom he had a three year old daughter. The couple was planning to build a house this year.

On June 14, the Su-30MK2 Vietnamese fighter jet crashed offshore the central province of Nghe An. The jet had two pilots on board, one of whom, Major Nguyen Huu Cuong, was rescued, but the other, Lieutenant Colonel Tran Quang Khai, 43, was found dead at sea and has been brought ashore.

Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense has decided to honorably promote Lieutenant Colonel Khai to colonel following his death.

Tags: missing pilot Su-30 Tran Quang Khai
