Tag
mising plane
Vietnamese fighter jet Su-30’s debris found, crash site pinpointed
Search teams of the crashed fighter jet Su-30MK2 have found some debris and have been able to pinpoint the exact location of the aircraft’s crash ...
CASA 212 crew member found dead at crash site
Search and rescue teams looking for the missing sea patrol plane CASA 212 have found a second body belonging to a ...
Vietnamese search team finds body at CASA 212 plane crash site
Search and rescue teams looking for the missing sea patrol plane CASA 212 found an unidentified body at the aircraft’s suspected crash site near Hai Phong this morning, according ...
June 23, 2016 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
