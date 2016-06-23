Vietnamese fighter jet Su-30’s debris found, crash site pinpointed

Minister of Defense Ngo Xuan Lich has urged related agencies to accelerate the search operations for remaining crew members of CASA 212 - the sea patrol plane which also crashed on June 16 during a search mission for the Su-30MK2.

A debris of fighter jet Su-30 found at the scene. Photo by Vietnam Ministry of National Defense.

Lich requested all units to hasten the search for the two aircraft’ black boxes as well as the salvage of their wreckages. The defense minister also asked for the absolute safety of the search teams, especially during adverse weather conditions.

Major Nguyen Huu Cuong aboard the Russian-made fighter jet was rescued but the other pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Tran Quang Khai, 43, was found dead at sea.

For CASA 212, its exact location has been pinpointed by the search teams on Thursday, where they have found two dead bodies so far. One has been confirmed to be crew member of the sea patrol plane by a source of VnExpress. The identity of the other remains unclear.

