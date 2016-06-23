VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese fighter jet Su-30’s debris found, crash site pinpointed

By Vo Van Thanh, Thai Mac   June 23, 2016 | 11:51 pm GMT+7

Search teams of the crashed fighter jet Su-30MK2 have found some debris and have been able to pinpoint the exact location of the aircraft’s crash site after 10 days since it went missing near Vietnam central coast.

Minister of Defense Ngo Xuan Lich has urged related agencies to accelerate the search operations for remaining crew members of CASA 212 - the sea patrol plane which also crashed on June 16 during a search mission for the Su-30MK2.

A debris of fighter jet Su-30 found at the scene. Photo by Vietnam Ministry of National Defense.

A debris of fighter jet Su-30 found at the scene. Photo by Vietnam Ministry of National Defense.

Lich requested all units to hasten the search for the two aircraft’ black boxes as well as the salvage of their wreckages. The defense minister also asked for the absolute safety of the search teams, especially during adverse weather conditions.

Major Nguyen Huu Cuong aboard the Russian-made fighter jet was rescued but the other pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Tran Quang Khai, 43, was found dead at sea.

For CASA 212, its exact location has been pinpointed by the search teams on Thursday, where they have found two dead bodies so far. One has been confirmed to be crew member of the sea patrol plane by a source of VnExpress. The identity of the other remains unclear.

Related news:

> Vietnam Coast Guard homes in on black box of missing CASA plane

> Airbus to help investigate crash of missing Vietnamese CASA plane

> Su-30 fighter and CASA-212 rescuer: the tragedy explained

> Debris from missing CASA search plane recovered

Tags: mising plane CASA 212 missing crew black box
 
Read more
Vietnam's tallest skyscraper to tower over Hanoi

Vietnam's tallest skyscraper to tower over Hanoi

Chinese giant paper plant claims not a threat to Mekong river

Chinese giant paper plant claims not a threat to Mekong river

White House responds to petition on mass fish deaths in Central Vietnam

White House responds to petition on mass fish deaths in Central Vietnam

Vietnamese PM says not to allow

Vietnamese PM says not to allow "interest groups" to manipulate policies

Hanoi's boat people powered up by

Hanoi's boat people powered up by "plastic bucket" generators

CASA 212 crew member found dead at crash site

CASA 212 crew member found dead at crash site

Youngsters suspected of

Youngsters suspected of "lasering" airplanes at Vietnam airport

Landlords hungry for tenants blockade factory in central Vietnam

Landlords hungry for tenants blockade factory in central Vietnam

 
go to top