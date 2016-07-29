VnExpress International
Runaway bigwig will be hunted down: Vietnamese general

Trinh Xuan Thanh's been accused of causing $150 mln losses at a state firm.

Vietnam to mark off areas forbidden to foreign homebuyers

Vietnam may soon define which residential areas will be off-limits to foreign homebuyers.

Drug crime escalates at Vietnam – China border

Traffickers are conspiring with officials to get their shipments across.
