Ministry of Planning and Investment
Money from tax havens comes pouring into Vietnam
Foreign firms that use tax havens have accelerated their investments.
Vinamilk extends global reach with U.S. dairy firm acquisition
Vietnam's largest dairy company Vinamilk has bought out the remaining shares in U.S. dairy and food company ...
Foreign direct investment jumps in first four months
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects disbursed $4.65 billion up to April 19 this year, climbing 12 percent compared to the same period last year.
May 10, 2016 | 07:36 pm GMT+7
Over 300 new industrial parks and economic zones opened in first quarter
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) issued investment registration certificates for more than 160 foreign investment projects with total registered investment capital ...
April 22, 2016 | 05:26 pm GMT+7
