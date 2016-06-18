The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Gold mine leaks toxic waste into central Vietnam river
Dozens of fish died after the river was polluted with mining tailings.
All 955 miners trapped in South Africa resurface unharmed
The miners were stuck for around 30 hours.
Vietnam insistent in chasing growth with mining despite concerns
The trade ministry plans to increase oil and gas revenues by 8-10 percent this year.
June 02, 2017 | 10:46 am GMT+7
Vietnamese lawmaker worries growth obsession will foster mining-dependent economy
The government plans to maintain GDP growth this year by excavating more crude oil.
May 22, 2017 | 06:12 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Q1 economic growth slowest in 3 years
The industrial sector and trade deficit have been dragging on the country's economic momentum.
March 29, 2017 | 02:25 pm GMT+7
Bid to reduce Amazon reserves corresponds with mining proposals - WWF
Brazil’s forests are under pressure not only from mining but also expansion of agriculture, creation of large dams and timber harvesting.
February 24, 2017 | 08:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's industrial production climbs 7.4 per cent in first nine months
In September alone, the index of industrial production jumped 7.6 per cent on-year.
October 05, 2016 | 11:06 am GMT+7
ADB lowers Vietnam's growth forecast to 6 percent
The previous projection of 6.7 percent has to be cut.
September 29, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Myanmar's state jade sale rakes in $587 million
Chinese buyers continue to drive a shadowy industry linked with rebel conflicts and notorious for perilous working conditions.
July 07, 2016 | 07:06 pm GMT+7
Vietnam posts $1.5bln of trade surplus in Jan-June: GSO
Vietnam is estimated to post a trade surplus of around $1.5 billion in the first half of 2016, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO) on Tuesday.
June 29, 2016 | 10:42 am GMT+7
Sewage sludge from mining titan floods homes in Binh Thuan
An artificial lake which was created to contain sewage sludge from titan mines unexpectedly broke and flooded houses and a resort in the southern province of Binh Thuan on June 16.
June 18, 2016 | 08:18 pm GMT+7
Two with Thai army links found guilty of attack on gold mine protest
A Thai court on Tuesday found two men guilty of attacking villagers and human rights activists protesting against a gold mine in what an international rights watchdog called an ...
May 31, 2016 | 02:41 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's industrial production outperforms 2015 figures in May
Vietnam's index of industry production (IIP) is set to rise 7.8 percent in May compared to the same month last year, spurred on by the manufacturing sector which has climbed 11.2 ...
May 27, 2016 | 06:51 pm GMT+7
Pit collapse kills at least 13 in Myanmar jade-mining district
A collapse at an illegal mine killed at least 13 people in Myanmar's northern Kachin State, a resident involved in rescue efforts said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of deadly ...
May 24, 2016 | 04:40 pm GMT+7
Hundreds protest restart of China-backed copper mine in Myanmar
Hundreds of villagers in Myanmar protested on Friday against the resumption of operations at a Chinese-backed copper mine, in one of the first tests for the new government's ...
May 07, 2016 | 07:55 am GMT+7
