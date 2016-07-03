VnExpress International
Tag mini-submarines
Vietnamese inventor launches mini-submarine on first ocean trials

Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense has allowed Nguyen Quoc Hoa, a businessman from Thai Binh Province, to begin trial runs of his mini-submarine ...
 
