The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
metro line
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Saigon’s first metro line faces further delays due to $44 million debt
Project managers are urging the city to pay up while waiting for funding from the central government.
Real estate giants offer to fund feasibility studies for three metro lines in Hanoi
The two firms say they will not charge the city if their studies are rejected.
Vietnam's military relinquishes land for long-delayed Saigon metro line project
Just last month, the city asked to delay construction of the metro line to 2020.
October 19, 2017 | 07:03 pm GMT+7
Saigon’s second metro line held up by seven-year delay
Under the new schedule, the city may have to wait another decade before the line is up and running.
September 13, 2017 | 10:24 am GMT+7
Hanoi to remove another 130 trees to make way for metro line
35 trees would be cut down and another 95 relocated as the long-delayed Metro Line 3 moves ahead.
September 09, 2017 | 09:36 am GMT+7
Metro line sends land prices through the roof in downtown Saigon
Try and catch a ride on this real estate express train.
September 05, 2017 | 11:54 am GMT+7
Take a final look at these Saigon sentinels before they're gone forever
Standing imposingly for hundreds of years old in the city’s downtown area, these trees will have to make way for a bridge that will connect the city's new center.
July 09, 2017 | 11:11 am GMT+7
Saigon axes old trees to make way for first metro line
Timber: The shady canopy covering the city's downtown districts has been given the chop.
June 13, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Train delayed: Saigon's first metro line likely to fall behind schedule
Contractors are threatening to walk off the job unless they're paid on time.
April 27, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Saigon to sacrifice public space near iconic market to make way for metro station
A new square may be built in front of Ben Thanh Market once the station is finished in 2020.
February 16, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Saigon looks for $2.1 billion to extend metro line
South Korea is offering $500 million to finance the extra segment to Long An Province.
November 26, 2016 | 01:30 pm GMT+7
Going underground: Saigon plans $250 million metro link to Tan Son Nhat airport
If approved, the metro line could open in eight years time.
November 14, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
New Rio metro line to work at half capacity during Olympics
A new metro line promised for the 2016 Olympics will be open just days before the event begins and only then at half the promised capacity, Rio de Janeiro state's transport ...
May 14, 2016 | 09:44 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter