Shaman's chant rises above stigma in Vietnam's misty mountains

The government tried to ban the practice and turn it into a political tool, but as one artist said: 'You can't suppress folk culture.'

Kindred spirit: New York photographer enchanted by Vietnam's mediums

Tewfic El-Sawy learned about the folk religion and its ritual by chance three years ago. He hasn't stopped coming ...

The Hanoi man who speaks for Goddesses

How a privileged young Vietnamese chose to pursue a controversial spiritual calling.
