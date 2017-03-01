The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Shaman's chant rises above stigma in Vietnam's misty mountains
The government tried to ban the practice and turn it into a political tool, but as one artist said: 'You can't suppress folk culture.'
Kindred spirit: New York photographer enchanted by Vietnam's mediums
Tewfic El-Sawy learned about the folk religion and its ritual by chance three years ago. He hasn't stopped coming ...
The Hanoi man who speaks for Goddesses
How a privileged young Vietnamese chose to pursue a controversial spiritual calling.
March 02, 2017 | 02:15 pm GMT+7
