Kindred spirit: New York photographer enchanted by Vietnam's mediums

Tewfic El-Sawy learned about the folk religion and its ritual by chance three years ago. He hasn't stopped coming back.

New York-based photographer Tewfic El-Sawy is too humble to claim that he helped made Vietnam's Mother Goddesses worship tradition better known worldwide. But in a way he did.

El-Sawy, who specializes in documenting endangered cultures and traditional life in Asia, Latin America and Africa, spent two years in Vietnam on the once-banned ritual of hau dong and in 2016 published a photo book on the tradition. He believes it's the first in-depth book about hau dong by a non-Vietnamese author.

As if mastermided by fate, the artist was wandering around a small town named Bac Ha, around 300 kilometers from Hanoi, in 2014.

“I heard music coming from a small temple," he recalled. " I was very surprised to see a medium, musicians and a large group of devotees. I thought it was some kind of Vietnamese Buddhism.”

El-Sawy was enchanted and even today he still rejoices at the thought of taking pictures at the incarnation ceremonies.

“I owe a lot to Vietnam and its people,” the photographer told VnExpress International via email.