HAPPILY EVER AFTER IN VIETNAM: 100 YEARS OF WEDDING FASHION

Quynh Anh Nguyen, 25, grew up seeing photos of her mother in a retro ruffled bridal gown and her grandmother in a humble brown blouse on their special days.

Vietnamese brides are no longer dressed like that. Yet the wedding planner thought the bridal fashion styles of the past were simply mesmerizing.

As her wedding was fast approaching, Quynh Anh and her fiancé Truong Pham decided to do something different: dressing themselves as if they were time-traveling.

“Nostalgia has always been an inspiration for me,” she said.

So within two weeks, the couple and a team of 20 friends surfed the internet, visited museums and asked their parents and grandparents about old weddings. Then they shot these stunning pictures.

“I'm happy to know that people, including my parents and grandparents, could see the resemblance," Quynh Anh told VnExpress International in an email.