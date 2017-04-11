Taggers' delight:

When Saigon is one big graffiti canvas

Shrouded by fumes and surrounded by spray cans, Vietnamese graffiti artist Kong conjures his latest masterpiece, a monkey clutching an aerosol, a color-splashed act of rebellion in a soiciety where many are still expected to follow strict social mores.

"Young people want to break the rules," said the 21-year-old, his fingers speckled with paint.

"We want to see more interesting things on the street or on the wall, so we do graffiti to express ourselves."

Kong belongs to the growing ranks of graffiti artists in Ho Chi Minh City, where subcultures – BMX biking, skateboarding and breakdancing – jostle for space on the hipster scene.

The artist knows better than to dabble in politics, opting instead to paint playful images. Yet many artists like him believe there is something almost political in the very act of spraying a wall – and rejecting parents' expectations to find a stable job.