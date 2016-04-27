VnExpress International
Vietnam to export pork to China amid supply glut

Local farmers have seen prices fallen sharply as a surplus of 200,000 tons of pork is expected this year.

U.S. firm KKR pumps $250 mln in Vietnam’s Masan Group

More than half of the investment is poured into Masan’s meat subsidiary.

Food safety remains an issue in Vietnam, report says

A new report from the World Bank highlights the risk of consuming tainted meat products from wet markets in Vietnam.
March 30, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam bans meat import from Brazil due to rancid product scandal

The suspension targets 21 firms accused of paying bribes to export substandard products.
March 24, 2017 | 10:32 am GMT+7

Vietnam puts Brazilian meat imports on the table

The move comes after accusations that Brazilian meat exporters are selling substandard products.
March 23, 2017 | 12:14 pm GMT+7

Did you eat your veggies? Urine test can tell

This test may also boost the health of people suffering from diabetes, obesity or heart disease.
January 13, 2017 | 09:48 am GMT+7

Quarter of Saigon meat samples tainted with antibiotic residue: govt

The city’s Department of Health announced that from 2013 to 2015, over 27 percent of meat sold in its markets contained antibiotic residue.
May 31, 2016 | 07:20 pm GMT+7

Rising fuel prices push CPI up in May: GSO report

The General Statistics Office has announced that May's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.54 percent compared to last month and 2.28 percent on-year.
May 24, 2016 | 09:22 pm GMT+7

Photographer's eye: Food markets

Street markets with fresh fruit and vegetables and meat are something you almost don't see in western countries, but you can’t miss them in Asia.
April 28, 2016 | 08:11 am GMT+7
 
