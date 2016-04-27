The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
meat
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam to export pork to China amid supply glut
Local farmers have seen prices fallen sharply as a surplus of 200,000 tons of pork is expected this year.
U.S. firm KKR pumps $250 mln in Vietnam’s Masan Group
More than half of the investment is poured into Masan’s meat subsidiary.
Food safety remains an issue in Vietnam, report says
A new report from the World Bank highlights the risk of consuming tainted meat products from wet markets in Vietnam.
March 30, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam bans meat import from Brazil due to rancid product scandal
The suspension targets 21 firms accused of paying bribes to export substandard products.
March 24, 2017 | 10:32 am GMT+7
Vietnam puts Brazilian meat imports on the table
The move comes after accusations that Brazilian meat exporters are selling substandard products.
March 23, 2017 | 12:14 pm GMT+7
Did you eat your veggies? Urine test can tell
This test may also boost the health of people suffering from diabetes, obesity or heart disease.
January 13, 2017 | 09:48 am GMT+7
Quarter of Saigon meat samples tainted with antibiotic residue: govt
The city’s Department of Health announced that from 2013 to 2015, over 27 percent of meat sold in its markets contained antibiotic residue.
May 31, 2016 | 07:20 pm GMT+7
Rising fuel prices push CPI up in May: GSO report
The General Statistics Office has announced that May's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.54 percent compared to last month and 2.28 percent on-year.
May 24, 2016 | 09:22 pm GMT+7
Photographer's eye: Food markets
Street markets with fresh fruit and vegetables and meat are something you almost don't see in western countries, but you can’t miss them in Asia.
April 28, 2016 | 08:11 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter