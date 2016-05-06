The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam PM lowers 2016's growth target
The new target is 6.2-6.5 percent, down from the initial 6.7 percent, after weak growth in agriculture and mining dragged down the economy in Q3.
Fish death disaster will hurt Vietnam’s economy for years to come: official
The toxic spill from a Taiwanese steel plant has taken its toll on growth.
Vietnam’s seafood industry feels the pinch after mass fish deaths
Taiwanese fish killer Formosa urged to bear financial responsibility for Vietnamese seafood producers.
August 26, 2016 | 01:33 pm GMT+7
Formosa's toxic disaster: are fish safe to eat now in central Vietnam?
A long-awaited government report fails to answer the most important question.
August 22, 2016 | 11:30 am GMT+7
Industrial waste from Formosa steel plant found buried in public park
It was mixed with soil to grow trees at a park in Ha Tinh.
July 18, 2016 | 05:23 pm GMT+7
PM orders shake up at scandal-hit Ministry of Industry and Trade
Vietnam is restructuring unwieldy government bodies in a bid to maintain economic momentum and reduce administrative burden.
July 13, 2016 | 02:18 pm GMT+7
Vietnam threatens to shut down Formosa
The Vietnamese government has warned Taiwanese steel maker Formosa not to ever again leak toxic waste into the sea, otherwise, the plant shutdown would be inevitable, said Prime ...
July 02, 2016 | 12:07 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese fishermen head overseas for work after pollution kills off catch
The Vietnamese government will help fishermen from central coastal provinces to find new jobs in the wake of mass fish deaths that have hammered local fisheries, according to the ...
June 30, 2016 | 05:10 pm GMT+7
Drought and salinity rock Vietnam's economy in first half of 2016
Vietnam's economy slowed in the first half of 2016 after a historic drought took a heavy toll on the country’s agricultural sector, while mass fish deaths along the central ...
June 30, 2016 | 12:26 pm GMT+7
Vietnam will criminalize heavy polluters following mass fish deaths: PM
The Vietnamese government will criminalize discharge of toxic substances to the environment, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Thursday at an event to enhance the ...
June 11, 2016 | 01:47 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese government offers rice to fishermen following mass fish deaths
The government has pledged to provide rice for people in central provinces whose lives have been badly affected by the recent mass fish deaths, according to a Finance Ministry ...
May 17, 2016 | 04:33 pm GMT+7
Vietnam too slow to act on mass fish deaths: Government office
Government office chief Mai Tien Dung has said that Vietnam has been too slow to respond to the unprecedented mass fish deaths that have plagued central coastal regions in recent ...
May 06, 2016 | 04:58 pm GMT+7
More fish found dead at aquatic farms
More dead fish have appeared on farms and along beaches over the past few days in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue as the government continues to investigate the cause ...
May 05, 2016 | 04:53 pm GMT+7
Big banks slash loan rates to help fishermen amid mass fish deaths
Several banks have taken measures to support fishermen along central coastal areas following mass fish deaths.
May 04, 2016 | 06:03 pm GMT+7
