Tag massacre
Horrors of Vietnam War linger among former enemies without true recognition of the past

To build a true future of peace, it's time South Korea and the U.S. took responsibility for their actions.

South Koreans bow in tribute to Vietnamese massacre victims

The mass murder took 135 lives in Quang Nam Province's Ha My Village 50 years ago.

Las Vegas gunman emailed about bump stocks months before rampage-documents

Part of search warrants unsealed by a federal judge suggested the attack may have been planned months in advance.
January 13, 2018 | 04:34 pm GMT+7

China marks 80th anniversary of Nanjing massacre

Some 300,000 civilians and soldiers were killed when the Japanese military entered Nanjing.
December 13, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7

Texas mass shooting leaves US mourning, Trump says guns not to blame

'This isn't a guns situation,' he insisted.
November 06, 2017 | 04:51 pm GMT+7

U.S. knew of Indonesian anti-communist massacre as it unfolded

The crackdown on communists in Indonesia led to at least 500,000 deaths and was considered one of the worst massacres in the 20th century. 
October 20, 2017 | 11:17 am GMT+7

After Vegas massacre, US gun lobby backs calls for new curbs

In the aftermath of the Vegas massacre, US lawmakers plans to ban devices that enable guns to fire faster. 
October 06, 2017 | 10:12 am GMT+7

Vietnam criticizes S.Korea President's remarks to honor war veterans

President Moon Jae-in honored earlier this month South Korean soldiers, including those who fought in the Vietnam War.
June 12, 2017 | 11:48 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese survivors recall massacre of innocent children, women in border war with China

The youngest to die was only eight months old.
February 18, 2017 | 10:00 am GMT+7

Forgetting Thanh Phong

Vietnam's dilemma of having to close the book on a war crime to open a U.S.-backed school.
January 05, 2017 | 08:35 am GMT+7

Vietnamese survivor tells tragic tale of South Korean massacre

She witnessed the murders of her mother, brother and sister.
December 07, 2016 | 04:34 pm GMT+7

In tale of massacre, Vietnamese survivor wants South Koreans to ‘know the truth’

Nguyen Thi Thanh says it’s a painful and harrowing story to relive again and again.
December 07, 2016 | 09:33 am GMT+7

Bob Kerrey speaks out after Vietnamese anger at his role in Fulbright University

The appointment of former U.S. Senator Bob Kerrey as chairman of Fulbright University Vietnam (FUV) has angered many Vietnamese who are aware of his involvement in a massacre ...
June 03, 2016 | 05:44 pm GMT+7
 
