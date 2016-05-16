The most read Vietnamese newspaper
China accuses US warship of violating its sovereignty
The missile destroyer USS Hopper came within 12 nautical miles of Huangyan Island in the South China Sea on January 17, China says.
Vietnam sends top general to Shangri-la; maritime dispute on agenda
Vietnam's Vice Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh is attending Asia's largest annual ...
Vietnam urges Japan to take more active role in settling maritime dispute
Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Saturday that Japan, as a major regional power, should play a more active role in promoting the peaceful resolution of disputes ...
May 16, 2016 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter