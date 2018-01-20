VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

China accuses US warship of violating its sovereignty

By Reuters   January 20, 2018 | 03:16 pm GMT+7
China accuses US warship of violating its sovereignty
A U.S. missile destroying as shown in a photo by the U.S. Navy, handout via Reuters.

The missile destroyer USS Hopper came within 12 nautical miles of Huangyan Island in the South China Sea on January 17, China says.

China's foreign ministry has accused a U.S. warship of entering its territorial waters without permission and said it would take "necessary measures" to ensure its sovereignty is protected.

On the evening of January 17, the missile destroyer USS Hopper came within 12 nautical miles of Huangyan Island in the South China Sea, the ministry said on its website on Saturday.

Huangyan Island is also known as the Scarborough Shoal, a disputed territory in the South China Sea claimed by the Philippines as well as China.

China's navy ordered the vessel to withdraw after determining its identity, Lu Kang, China's foreign ministry spokesman, was quoted as saying.

Lu said the ship violated China's sovereignty and security interests and threatened the safety of China's vessels and personnel in the vicinity.

The United States has criticised China for constructing islands and military installations in the region, saying they could be used to restrict free nautical movement. U.S. vessels have conducted a series of "freedom of navigation" patrols in the region.

China "firmly opposes" efforts to use freedom of navigation as an excuse to hurt its sovereignty and urges the United States to "correct its mistakes", Lu said.

In a separate statement on Saturday, China's defence ministry said the repeated dispatch of U.S. warships to the region was "undermining regional peace and stability" and hurting bilateral relations.

Related News:
Tags: U.S. China sovereignty maritime dispute
 
Read more
Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves US investigators baffled

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

Two wounded in Maryland school shooting, student gunman dies

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

China trials unmanned tanks in latest modernization push

G20 sees need for 'dialogue,' fails to defuse trade war threat

G20 sees need for 'dialogue,' fails to defuse trade war threat

French ex-president Sarkozy in custody in campaign funding probe: source

French ex-president Sarkozy in custody in campaign funding probe: source

World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya

World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya

Self-driving Uber car kills Arizona woman crossing street

Self-driving Uber car kills Arizona woman crossing street

 
go to top