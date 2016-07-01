The most read Vietnamese newspaper
China's vigor surprises, strong regional currencies hinder Asian exporters
Strong currencies have hurt large exporters like S.Korea and Japan but not China and smaller economies like Vietnam and Indonesia.
Are China's cars finally going to make inroads in Western markets?
Improvements in design, technology and marketing are making a difference to Chinese car makers.
China's factories grow at fastest pace in over 5 years as prices surge
China's manufacturers are reporting their best profits in years.
September 30, 2017 | 08:59 am GMT+7
Vietnamese real estate conglomerate to make dream of domestically-made cars a reality
Vingroup is expected to start introducing 'Made in Vietnam' cars to the market within the next two years.
September 03, 2017 | 10:55 am GMT+7
Here are Southeast Asia's next big car manufacturing hubs
Foreign car firms can smell the burning of engine oil as the Vietnamese market heats up.
July 10, 2017 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
Asia manufacturing picks up in June but momentum seen slowing into second half
Manufacturing in Vietnam was boosted by ramped up production by South Korea's Samsung Electronics.
July 03, 2017 | 02:48 pm GMT+7
Adidas' slavery buster hopes technology can give workers a voice
As apparel and footwear industries rely heavily on outsourcing, sportswear companies have faced growing scrutiny.
May 25, 2017 | 02:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Q1 economic growth slowest in 3 years
The industrial sector and trade deficit have been dragging on the country's economic momentum.
March 29, 2017 | 02:25 pm GMT+7
An iPhone made in America? Not that simple
As U.S. President Donald Trump pushes hard for goods to be 'made in America,' how realistic is it to expect Apple to stop manufacturing its iconic devices in China?
January 29, 2017 | 10:42 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s manufacturing grows strongly as orders hit 18-month high
Job creation quickened for the eighth month straight in November.
December 02, 2016 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
Demand for factory space soars in Vietnam as companies abandon China
Cheap labor costs and tax breaks are attracting foreign firms.
October 06, 2016 | 02:03 pm GMT+7
Vietnam manufacturing growth climbs to 16-month high in September
A solid increase in new orders has led to the fastest rise in employment for five and a half years.
October 04, 2016 | 11:24 am GMT+7
Vietnam chases after manufacturing giants
China might lead the way, but Vietnam has big ambitions.
September 29, 2016 | 04:30 pm GMT+7
Trade pact with E.U. might offset Brexit fallout in Vietnam
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, or Brexit, has sent ripples across the financial market in Vietnam, but overall there appears to have been no immediate hit on the ...
July 02, 2016 | 08:23 am GMT+7
Export orders jump to 14-month high in Vietnam's manufacturing sector
The Nikkei Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, an indicator of manufacturing performance, posted 52.6 in June, broadly in line with 52.7 in May.
July 01, 2016 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
