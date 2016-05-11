VnExpress International
Tag Ly Son
New mural village paints tourism opportunities in central Vietnam

They might not be ninja turtles, but vivid wall-paintings on an islet in Quang Ngai Province are proving a hit with tourists.

Why is this Vietnamese island called seafood lovers' heaven?

Ly Son in central Vietnam is emerging as a new offshore wonder for tourists.

Ly Son: where shallots grow in sand

An island where the best things grow in sand rather than soil.
August 21, 2016 | 06:49 am GMT+7

Lobster guide: claws converge on five islands

Lobster paradises scatter the coast of Vietnam, guaranteeing that no matter where you go, it will never end without their snow-white flesh melting in your mouth.
May 16, 2016 | 05:00 pm GMT+7

Paradise lost on Ly Son Island

Ly Son Island has been recently promoted as an offshore wonder with crystal clear waters surrounding the volcano island, but it soon disappoints those who want to bring home a ...
May 11, 2016 | 06:48 pm GMT+7
 
