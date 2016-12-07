VnExpress International
Vietnam budget carrier to launch new route from Saigon to Phnom Penh

Vietjet's rapid expansion continues with domestic domination on the horizon. 

Jetstar Pacific launches low-cost flight between Hong Kong and central Vietnam

It is the carrier's third international flight route from Da Nang City.

Vietnam, one of the cheapest destinations in 2017

A street meal and a beer in Vietnam can cost the same as a coffee from Starbucks, travel writers say.
February 02, 2017 | 03:06 pm GMT+7

Market boom spurs Vietnamese airline carriers to expand fleets at speed

But the country's airports do not have the capacity to cope with soaring passenger numbers.
December 07, 2016 | 02:38 pm GMT+7
 
