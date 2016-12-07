The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
low-cost
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam budget carrier to launch new route from Saigon to Phnom Penh
Vietjet's rapid expansion continues with domestic domination on the horizon.
Jetstar Pacific launches low-cost flight between Hong Kong and central Vietnam
It is the carrier's third international flight route from Da Nang City.
Vietnam, one of the cheapest destinations in 2017
A street meal and a beer in Vietnam can cost the same as a coffee from Starbucks, travel writers say.
February 02, 2017 | 03:06 pm GMT+7
Market boom spurs Vietnamese airline carriers to expand fleets at speed
But the country's airports do not have the capacity to cope with soaring passenger numbers.
December 07, 2016 | 02:38 pm GMT+7