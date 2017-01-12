VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag loudspeakers
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoi turns on new smart devices to replace infamous loudspeakers

Is the era of Vietnam's loudspeakers - the 'loa phuong' - finally over? 

Hanoi set to replace wartime loudspeakers with smart devices

The capital's residents find the loudspeakers obsolete in the digital age and, well, too loud.

Hanoi to silence wartime loudspeakers in downtown districts

The volume is also going to be muted near diplomatic agencies and foreign neighborhoods.
August 03, 2017 | 10:38 am GMT+7

Hanoi considers ditching war-time loudspeakers

In the age of the internet, Hanoi's mayor said the old system has become obsolete.
January 12, 2017 | 06:23 pm GMT+7
 
go to top