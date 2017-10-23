The most read Vietnamese newspaper
The lifestyle startup that helps brands better understand their consumers in Vietnam
WisePass has built a platform allowing brands to understand consumer behavior, monitor their market share and make smart investments.
Hanoi's nudists bare all, defying social norms
Most of them have straightlaced day jobs and none care about skin diseases.
Are young, urban Vietnamese spending too much?
Vietnamese Generation Z grew up during an economic boom; does it justify their 'urge to splurge'?
December 16, 2017 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Buy it with bitcoin in New York, but it's not cheap
Though its presence is growing, bitcoin use is still far from widespread at the storefront level.
December 03, 2017 | 10:19 am GMT+7
From grape to table, Dutch community toasts urban vines
As a high-speed train rattled past their heads, amateur Dutch winemakers were busy gathering the last of the season's grapes under a warm autumn sun in the heart of The Hague.
November 13, 2017 | 02:40 pm GMT+7
Life expectancy up 10 years thanks to better lifestyles: OECD
'Better health care has also helped.'
November 11, 2017 | 09:07 am GMT+7
A flashy stage show in the middle of a storm-ravaged city: Is Miss Universe Vietnam out of touch?
Typhoon Damrey has claimed at least 60 lives, but that wasn't enough to put off the beauty pageant's organizers.
November 07, 2017 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
Heartache for sale at Vietnam's ex-lovers market
'To all my ex-lovers, I'm sorry because I feel like we never really knew each other.'
November 05, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
China agency denies dead Russian model, 14, was overworked
'Most of her work was completed within eight hours. Her workload was moderate compared with other models,' said the agency.
October 30, 2017 | 02:28 pm GMT+7
'Idiots of the century' swim in baited croc trap
'This is incredibly stupid and dangerous behavior.'
October 24, 2017 | 08:46 am GMT+7
Fast fashion competition bursting at the seams in Vietnam
An increasingly wealthy population has global designer brands looking to stitch up the market.
October 23, 2017 | 08:16 pm GMT+7
International coffee brands quit Vietnam due to filtered down profits
Some foreign coffee chains have been outmatched by local competition, forcing them to pull the plug on their Vietnamese ventures.
October 22, 2017 | 11:38 am GMT+7
After yoga, meditation breaks into the mainstream
'I just need a moment to chill out. This city -- you are always running place to place and there are not a lot of quiet spaces.'
October 15, 2017 | 03:15 pm GMT+7
The best of Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos hashtagged #vietnam and #everydayvietnam.
October 14, 2017 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
New Google earbuds offer real-time translation feature
The new earbuds promised real-time translations of conversations involving any of 40 languages.
October 05, 2017 | 08:27 am GMT+7
