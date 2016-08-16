VnExpress International
Vietnam bans cars from stopping at BOT tollgates for more than 5 mins following protests

Paying in small notes is not illegal, but protesting drivers will have to make way for other road users from now on. 

After Vegas massacre, US gun lobby backs calls for new curbs

In the aftermath of the Vegas massacre, US lawmakers plans to ban devices that enable guns to fire faster. 

Vietnam's forgotten fines and the offenders who escape punishment

While it might be easy to create and raise public order fines, enforcing them has proven to be a different story.
October 01, 2017 | 12:00 pm GMT+7

Nearly half of abortions 'unsafe': study

In countries where the procedure is banned or allowed only to save a women's life, barely 25 percent of abortions were safe.
September 28, 2017 | 10:00 am GMT+7

Internet giants, once above the fray, on the defensive in Washington: Analysis

Major Internet firms have previously avoided virtually all types of government regulation in the United States, until now. 
September 25, 2017 | 09:43 am GMT+7

Kenya imposes world's toughest plastic bags law

Kenyans producing, selling or even using plastic bags will risk imprisonment of up to four years or fines of $40,000 from Monday (August 28), as the world's toughest law aimed at ...
August 29, 2017 | 08:41 am GMT+7

Infamous 'beauty vs businessman’ case declared a mistrial by Vietnam court

Former Miss Vietnam Russia has been putting up a staunch defense against those accusing her of swindling $725,000.
June 29, 2017 | 05:25 pm GMT+7

Trump could backtrack on Obama's transgender policies

The White House may overturn protections for transgender students issued under president Obama.
February 22, 2017 | 09:26 am GMT+7

Vietnam tries to plug police gun control loopholes after fatal shootings

Should an officer with no education or training have the right to carry a firearm?
November 02, 2016 | 02:42 pm GMT+7

EU ruling on possible fines for Apple

Apple could be ordered to pay back taxes to Ireland.
August 30, 2016 | 10:40 am GMT+7

More power for police? Proposal meets opposition in Vietnam's parliament

Amendments to the public security law involving guns and bodyguards have leaders divided.
August 16, 2016 | 02:46 pm GMT+7

China risks "outlaw" status if it rejects South China Sea ruling

An international ruling next month is expected to deprive China of any legal basis for its claim to most of the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea), and Beijing risks being seen ...
June 30, 2016 | 10:33 am GMT+7

New business laws have entrepreneurs flooding in

Recently passed enterprise and investment laws have improved business climate and promoted entrepreneurship as in the first half of 2016 Vietnam has welcomed 300 newly registered ...
June 29, 2016 | 09:01 pm GMT+7

U.S. presses China to reduce barriers for foreign business

Senior U.S. officials pressed China again on Tuesday to reduce barriers for foreign businesses, saying concerns have grown due to a more complex regulatory environment.
June 07, 2016 | 11:31 am GMT+7

Australian firm names Russia, Putin in MH17 compensation claim: report

An Australian law firm has filed a compensation claim against Russia and President Vladimir Putin in the European Court of Human Rights on behalf of families of victims of ...
May 23, 2016 | 09:11 am GMT+7
